Tyson Foods provides grant to SEMO Food Bank

SIKESTON, Mo. — Tyson Foods, which has a production facility in Dexter, Missouri, recently selected the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston to receive a grant valued at $40,000 to help fight food insecurity in the region. The funds will be used to support the mobile food pantry programs in Scott, Stoddard and Dunklin counties.

"This will help us increase our distribution efforts to make sure hungry Southeast Missourians get the quality, nutritious food they need," said food bank CEO Joey Keys. Food insecurity, he said, affects one in six families in Southeast Missouri and one in five children.