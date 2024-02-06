All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMay 3, 2021

Tyson Foods provides grant to SEMO Food Bank

SIKESTON, Mo. — Tyson Foods, which has a production facility in Dexter, Missouri, recently selected the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston to receive a grant valued at $40,000 to help fight food insecurity in the region. The funds will be used to support the mobile food pantry programs in Scott, Stoddard and Dunklin counties...

Southeast Missourian

SIKESTON, Mo. — Tyson Foods, which has a production facility in Dexter, Missouri, recently selected the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston to receive a grant valued at $40,000 to help fight food insecurity in the region. The funds will be used to support the mobile food pantry programs in Scott, Stoddard and Dunklin counties.

"This will help us increase our distribution efforts to make sure hungry Southeast Missourians get the quality, nutritious food they need," said food bank CEO Joey Keys. Food insecurity, he said, affects one in six families in Southeast Missouri and one in five children.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Food insecurity "increased exponentially" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the food bank, as businesses closed, employees lost jobs or faced reduced hours.

Dates and times for the Tyson-funded mobile food pantries may be found on the food bank's website, www.semofoodbank.org.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Medical spa to host ribbon-cutting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
BusinessOct. 11
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy