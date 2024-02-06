DEXTER — On an early August morning in 2023, Shawn Hinkle received a call from one of his technicians at Tyson Foods who, through tears, told him the company’s plant in Dexter was shutting down.

Hundreds of jobs at the poultry slaughterhouse would be lost and farmers such as Hinkle, who contracted with Tyson to raise egg-laying hens, would be out of business.

A decade earlier, Hinkle borrowed $2.3 million to build two chicken houses on his land. After struggling to keep up with Tyson’s standards and investing in his farm, Hinkle now owed $2.8 million and faced the prospect of losing it all in bankruptcy.

Tyson said the Dexter plant closure was part of a national effort to streamline production and boost profits — the company also closed three other poultry plants and two beef packing plants.

But Tyson’s explanation didn’t make sense to Hinkle and several other farmers who, in December 2023, sued the giant meat company for breaking its contracts.

As the lawsuit moves forward, a Watchdog Writers Group analysis of documents filed in the case, in partnership with Investigate Midwest, reveals Tyson coordinated closely with Cal-Maine Foods, the company that ended up buying the Dexter plant. That coordination prevented farmers from continuing their same operations with another Tyson competitor.

Documents also show Tyson tried to prevent its former contract farmers from seeking legal remedies over the broken contracts, and has possibly attempted to discourage farmers from speaking with federal officials and journalists.

Tyson Foods declined to answer detailed questions about the allegations of the lawsuit.

After purchasing the Dexter plant, Cal-Maine offered contracts to local farmers if they retrofitted their farms to raise table egg-laying hens rather than chickens for meat. Unlike many area farmers, Hinke raised egg-laying hens to produce more chicks, which were sent to other farmers. Raising hens for Cal-Maine would have required a significant operational overall for Hinkle and other farmers.

But Cal-Maine’s offer came with a catch: The farmers would have to agree not to sue Tyson Foods for any losses because of the plant closure, according to court filings.

In another sign of coordination, Tyson provided the data that Cal-Maine used in its offer to farmers, according to a copy of the offer letter obtained by Watchdog Writers Group.

By working with Cal-Maine, Tyson prevented the Dexter plant from being purchased by a competing poultry meat company, such as Purdue Foods or Sanderson Foods, according to attorneys representing Hinkle and his neighbors. Local poultry farmers could have transitioned more easily to new contracts with those competitors that produce meat, rather than eggs for consumption.

“Why on earth would Tyson do this?” Russ Oliver, a local attorney representing Hinkle and his neighbors, asked during a court hearing in June. “Because if you keep it secret, then Purdue doesn’t find out about your plans. Then Sanderson doesn’t find out about your plans. And you gain a market advantage over the rest of the competition because they have six plants that are a​​ll of a sudden stopping production.”

Tyson Foods, which produces about one-fifth of all meat in the U.S., has faced numerous lawsuits and federal investigations over accusations of price fixing.

In 2016, Tyson was sued in civil court by large meat wholesalers who claimed the company cut supplies to inflate chicken prices. Tyson settled that case for $221.5 million.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice sued large poultry companies, including Tyson, for allegedly colluding with competitors to raise prices. The case ended in a mistrial in 2022.

In 2021, producers in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia and Texas filed a lawsuit that alleged Tyson and Perdue Foods shared grower pay data in order to suppress wages. Both companies settled for $35.8 million later that year.

None of these actions have significantly curbed Tyson’s market power, which, together with its next biggest competitor, Pilgrim’s Pride, controls about half the national market for chicken. In the late 1970s, more than 40 companies controlled half the market, according to the USDA.

The latest class action lawsuit filed by Hinkle and other Missouri farmers claims Tyson and Cal-Maine signed an agreement restricting how the Dexter poultry complex can be used for the next 25 years.

Since the lawsuit was filed, Hinkle and his attorneys also believe Tyson has tried to intimidate farmers and suppress media coverage. Tyson asked the court to compel Hinkle and others to reveal all contacts and conversations with officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which regulates antitrust laws on behalf of farmers.

Tyson has also asked the court to make Hinkle and others reveal any and all contacts and conversations with journalists. Hinkle said he is undeterred and will continue seeking compensation through the lawsuit, which does not request a specific dollar amount.

“None of this is anything that we wanted. I didn’t ask for a year’s worth of not sleeping,” he said. “Then again, I’m not going to sit back and get screwed.”

Tyson’s promise of prosperity comes at a cost

Hinkle’s career with Tyson Foods began in 2013 when two managers from the plant said they had an offer that would change his life.

They said Hinkle could build a massive factory farm on his land — using borrowed money that Tyson would help him obtain — where he could raise tens of thousands of chickens at a time under contract for Tyson and earn a stable income for decades.

Hinkle lived on a sprawling cattle farm handed down to him from his father, a farm where Hinkle had been doing daily labor and chores since he was 12 years old. By the time the Tyson managers came to visit, his 12,000-acre spread was entirely paid off.

Hinkle was hesitant about Tyson’s offer. He had heard stories about farmers being forced to borrow money and upgrade equipment, only to have contracts later terminated without warning.

But the Tyson managers assured him those were old stories.

Hinkle’s original fears came true a decade later when Tyson closed the Dexter plant.

Tyson’s tactics: Countersuits and secret deals

When Hinkle decided to sue Tyson, he wanted a lawyer who understood his perspective. He found that with Russell Oliver.

Born and raised in Puxico, Oliver was a farm boy himself. Before becoming the district’s prosecuting attorney, a young Oliver dreamed of carrying on the legacy of his family’s farm. When Oliver’s father died in 1974, several of his family members dropped their individual pursuits for the sake of the farm. So, when Hinkle approached him, heartbroken and desperate for answers, Oliver felt he had no choice but to help him.

“Everything about this (case) hits so close to home, it’s so much more than lawsuits and money,” Oliver said. “I see my neighbors that share the same identity that I share going through something like this — there’s no way I can’t fight for them.”

In addition to Hinkle, the lawsuit includes four other farmers once under contract with Tyson: Jessie Bridwell, Richard and Samantha Green, as well as R&S Green Farms LLC.​​ The plaintiffs allege that Tyson deliberately misled them by shutting down the Dexter Complex, which caused severe financial damages.

During an April 29 hearing in Stoddard County, Tyson’s lawyers pushed back on the allegation, pointing out that the farmers are still receiving payment from Tyson to this day. This compensation is called outtime payments and refers to the money given to farmers to cover the time it takes to remove birds, clean out their houses and bring in new birds.

Outtime payments are $0.02 per square foot of chicken houses, significantly less than a monthly payment. Hinkle said the payments have been inconsistent and are far lower than what’s needed to cover his debt. He said Tyson technicians assured him that it would take no longer than four to six weeks to receive outtime payments; however, Hinkle said payments sometimes took as long as 20 weeks to show up.

“My outtime pay doesn’t even cover the electric bill, so what are we supposed to do?” he said. “You’re always in a tumble of not knowing what to do. You can’t budget anything; it’s just a constant state of chaos.”

The lawsuit also claims Tyson knew about the plant closure as early as 2021 when the company filed a disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission stating that it had “identified” and “targeted” $1 billion in recurring savings year to year as part of their new “Productivity Program”.

The lawsuit also claims Tyson tried to thwart competition with its sale of the Dexter plant to Cal-Maine Foods, which included an agreement restricting how the plant could be used.

Hinkle’s lawyers alleged that they have a copy of the agreement, and they quoted from it in a court filing. However, the contract language was redacted in the public court filing.