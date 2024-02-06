Chesnye Steward

Steward is a former schoolteacher who also serves on the Sikeston Parks and Recreation Foundation Board. She has previously been a member of the Notre Dame Regional High School Strategic Planning Committee, the Parent-Teacher Board at Saint Francis Xavier School and the gala committee for Missouri Delta Medical Center.

The Saint Francis Foundation raises funds to help provide care and resources to patients at Saint Francis Medical Center through events such as the Friends of Saint Francis Gala, the Friends Golf Tournament and an annual Color Dash.

