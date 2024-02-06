All sections
May 27, 2024

Two Sikeston residents named to Saint Francis Foundation Board of Directors

Laura Coalter Parker and Chesnye Steward have been appointed to the Saint Francis Foundation Board of Directors. ...

Christopher Borro
Christopher Borro

The Saint Francis Foundation has appointed a pair of Sikeston residents, Laura Coalter Parker and Chesnye Steward, to its board of directors.

Laura Coalter Parker
Laura Coalter Parker

Parker is president and partner of Coalter Insurance group of Cape Girardeau. She serves in numerous local leadership capacities, including the boards of Southeast Missouri Food Bank and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as positions with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sikeston Booster Club.

Chesnye Steward
Chesnye Steward
Chesnye Steward
Chesnye Steward

Steward is a former schoolteacher who also serves on the Sikeston Parks and Recreation Foundation Board. She has previously been a member of the Notre Dame Regional High School Strategic Planning Committee, the Parent-Teacher Board at Saint Francis Xavier School and the gala committee for Missouri Delta Medical Center.

The Saint Francis Foundation raises funds to help provide care and resources to patients at Saint Francis Medical Center through events such as the Friends of Saint Francis Gala, the Friends Golf Tournament and an annual Color Dash.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

