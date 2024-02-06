All sections
BusinessMarch 11, 2024
Two ribbon-cuttings scheduled for next week
Two local chambers of commerce will host ribbon-cuttings Monday, March 18. n Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting celebrating Kendra Troncale's 25 years with Thrivent Financial and her service to Perryville families. The event will take place at 12:15 p.m. at 212 N. Progress Drive, Suite 10, in Perryville...
Christopher Borro

Two local chambers of commerce will host ribbon-cuttings Monday, March 18.

Kendra Troncale
Kendra Troncale
  • Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting celebrating Kendra Troncale's 25 years with Thrivent Financial and her service to Perryville families. The event will take place at 12:15 p.m. at 212 N. Progress Drive, Suite 10, in Perryville.
  • Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting celebrating renovated basketball courts at Jackson City Park. This will occur at 4 p.m. at 224 West Park St. in Jackson.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

