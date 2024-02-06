Two ribbon-cuttings scheduled for next week

Two local chambers of commerce will host ribbon-cuttings Monday, March 18. n Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting celebrating Kendra Troncale's 25 years with Thrivent Financial and her service to Perryville families. The event will take place at 12:15 p.m. at 212 N. Progress Drive, Suite 10, in Perryville...
Two local chambers of commerce will host ribbon-cuttings Monday, March 18.
Kendra Troncale
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting celebrating Kendra Troncale's 25 years with Thrivent Financial and her service to Perryville families. The event will take place at 12:15 p.m. at 212 N. Progress Drive, Suite 10, in Perryville.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting celebrating renovated basketball courts at Jackson City Park. This will occur at 4 p.m. at 224 West Park St. in Jackson.