Business March 11, 2024

Two ribbon-cuttings scheduled for next week

Two local chambers of commerce will host ribbon-cuttings Monday, March 18. n Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting celebrating Kendra Troncale's 25 years with Thrivent Financial and her service to Perryville families. The event will take place at 12:15 p.m. at 212 N. Progress Drive, Suite 10, in Perryville...