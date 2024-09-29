Business March 25, 2024

Two ribbon-cuttings planned in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a pair of ribbon-cuttings this week. The first will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway, to celebrate its new Train Table exhibit. The second will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, to celebrate the opening of Mexican restaurant Seis Express, 440 S. Mount Auburn Road...