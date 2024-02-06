Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned

Local businesses will host ribbon-cuttings throughout the week.
• The owners of the Goose and Gander shop will hold one at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 437 Broadway in Cape Girardeau to celebrate their grand opening earlier this year.
• Century Casino Cape Girardeau will hold one at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 777 N. Main St. in recognition of a new Starbucks opening there.
