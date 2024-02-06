Turner joins Benco in Jackson

Vincent Turner is the new territory sales manager for Benco Industrial Equipment's Jackson location, overseeing a 35-county region in four states.
Benco, founded in 2004, sells, rents and services new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, floor sweepers and scrubbers, among other products.
