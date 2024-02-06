Turmoil at Twitter

Twitter announced Thursday, Nov. 17, it would close all of its offices until at least Monday, Nov. 21, following an ultimatum from the San Francisco-based social media company's new owner, Elon Musk.
Musk sent a companywide email last week telling employees to expect "long hours at high intensity" if they wished to retain their jobs — reportedly prompting a rash of resignations.
Since the billionaire Musk assumed control of Twitter in late October, a combination of layoffs and voluntary employee departures have rocked the microblogging and social networking service founded in 2006.
