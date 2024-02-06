Turk Dawgs to add food truck

Turk Dawgs, a local pop-up hot dog operation by Suzana Long and her fiance, Brian Higgins, is looking to grow with a mobile food truck from Oklahoma being added in the next few weeks.

Long and Higgins quit their 9-to-5 jobs to go all-in on hot dogs and made what was previously a side hustle into their main vocation.

On Wednesday, April 26, the couple was selling its product at Jackson Food Truck Rally at the city's St. Louis Mountain Railway location.

"When this first started, (Turk Dawgs) was just a hobby, but we saw Cape Girardeau didn't have a hot dog cart, and there are a lot of people who love hot dogs," said Long, a mother of four who previously worked for Drury Management.

Higgins was a 17-year employee of Olive Garden before he joined Long in the business.

"We started getting busier and busier, and we have businesses reaching out to book us, so now (Turk Dawgs) is full time for us. Because of my kids, we go to softball games all the time, and when we travel with them, we look for a hot dog stand in St. Louis or Memphis or wherever. Around here, no one else was doing hot dogs," Long said.

"When we first set up in a parking lot in Cape, it didn't take very long before we started getting calls from churches and different companies who wanted to book us," she added.