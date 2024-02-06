Tuesday Morning closing

Tuesday Morning, a venue specializing in discount home goods, is about to follow another well-known store — Bed, Bath & Beyond — into the great beyond of American retailing.
Like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning — including its Lambert Plaza outlet at 155 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau — is closing, according to an April 28 announcement by the Texas-based business.
A judge has OK'd the $32 million sale of Tuesday Morning to Hilco Merchant Resources, a liquidation company.
According to the retailer's Facebook page, Tuesday Morning will accept unredeemed gift cards through Saturday, May 13.
"Our going out of business sale is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support," read a company social media post last week.
Tuesday Morning was established in 1974 and at its peak in 2018, the retailer operated more than 700 stores with total sales exceeding $1 billion.
In May 2020, two months after the start of the COVID pandemic and following extended store closures, Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and was delisted from the American Stock Exchange.
Emerging from bankruptcy in December of that year, Tuesday Morning put in place a new executive leadership team, but company stock fell from $4 a share to 30 cents a share in a year's time.
After a May 2021 delisting from the Nasdaq stock exchange, the company filed for Chapter 11 again Feb. 14, 2023.
Just over two months later, Tuesday Morning said it would close all of its remaining 200 outlets.
