Tuesday Morning closing

Tuesday Morning, a venue specializing in discount home goods, is about to follow another well-known store — Bed, Bath & Beyond — into the great beyond of American retailing.

Like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning — including its Lambert Plaza outlet at 155 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau — is closing, according to an April 28 announcement by the Texas-based business.

A judge has OK'd the $32 million sale of Tuesday Morning to Hilco Merchant Resources, a liquidation company.

According to the retailer's Facebook page, Tuesday Morning will accept unredeemed gift cards through Saturday, May 13.

"Our going out of business sale is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support," read a company social media post last week.