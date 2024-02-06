Trump's combative trade stance makes some farmers nervous

WASHINGTON -- A sizable majority of rural Americans backed Donald Trump's presidential bid, drawn to his calls to slash environmental rules, strengthen law enforcement and replace the federal health-care law.

But last month, many of them struck a sour note after White House aides signaled Trump would deliver on another signature vow by edging toward abandoning the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Farm country suddenly went on red alert.

Trump's message that NAFTA was a job-killing disaster had never resonated much in rural America. NAFTA had widened access to Mexican and Canadian markets, boosting U.S. farm exports and benefiting many farmers.

"Mr. President, America's corn farmers helped elect you," Wesley Spurlock of the National Corn Growers Association warned in a statement. "Withdrawing from NAFTA would be disastrous for American agriculture."

Within hours, Trump softened his stance. He wouldn't dump NAFTA, he said. First, he'd try to forge a more advantageous deal with Mexico and Canada -- a move that formally began Thursday when his top trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, announced the administration's intent to renegotiate NAFTA.

Farmers have been relieved NAFTA has survived so far. Yet many remain nervous about where Trump's trade policy will lead.

As a candidate, Trump defined his "America First" stance as a means to fight unfair foreign competition. He blamed unjust deals for swelling U.S. trade gaps and stealing factory jobs.

But NAFTA and other deals have been good for American farmers, who stand to lose if Trump ditches the pact or ignites a trade war. The United States has enjoyed a trade surplus in farm products since at least 1967, government data show. Last year, farm exports exceeded imports by $20.5 billion.

''You don't start off trade negotiations ... by picking fights with your trade partners that are completely unnecessary," said Aaron Lehman, a fifth-generation Iowa farmer who produces corn, soybeans, oats and hay.

Many farmers worry Trump's policies will jeopardize their exports just as they face weaker crop and livestock prices.

"It comes up pretty quickly in conversation," said Blake Hurst, a corn and soybean farmer in northwestern Missouri's Atchison County.

That county's voters backed Trump more than 3-to-1 in the election but feel "it would be better if the rhetoric (on trade) was a little less strident," said Hurst, president of the Missouri Farm Bureau.

Trump's main argument against NAFTA and other pacts was they exposed American workers to unequal competition with low-wage workers in countries such as Mexico and China.

NAFTA led some American manufacturers to move factories and jobs to Mexico. But since it took effect in 1994 and eased tariffs, annual farm exports to Mexico have jumped nearly five-fold to about $18 billion. Mexico is the No. 3 market for U.S. agriculture, notably corn, soybeans and pork.

"The trade agreements that we've had have been very beneficial," said Stephen Censky, CEO of the American Soybean Association. "We need to take care not to blow the significant gains that agriculture has won."