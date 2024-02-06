Truman Day holiday Monday

Harry Truman Day in Missouri is a paid holiday for state employees honoring the birth of America's 33rd president May 8, 1884 in Lamar, Missouri.
Truman Day is celebrated on the nearest weekday if May 8 happens to fall on a Saturday or Sunday.
In addition to state offices, Cape Girardeau County administration offices are closed Monday as are state courts and driver's license examination offices.
