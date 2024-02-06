True Manufacturing to bring jobs to Poplar Bluff

"True Manufacturing's expansion is a Missouri success story, and I'm proud that this world-class company is continuing to invest and grow right here in our state," Gov. Mike Parson said. "This new facility will provide quality jobs and fresh opportunities for Missourians in Poplar Bluff, while further strengthening our vibrant manufacturing sector. I look forward to seeing the company's continued success."

According to a news release, True has 3.7 million-square-feet of manufacturing capacity, all of it in the Show Me State.

