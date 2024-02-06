I'll see your true color shining through. Don't be afraid to let them show — your true colors are beautiful, like a rainbow. — Cyndi Lauper, "True Colors"
At first blush, American pop singer Cyndi Lauper's hit 1986 song has little to do with the U.S. workforce and people using their own abilities and skills to fit into an employment situation.
Dig a bit deeper, though, and the lyrics could be construed to speak to a worker's unique blend of personality, that individual's "true colors," which may well lead to future productivity and success in a workplace.
Tracey Glenn, president of Cape Girardeau's GlennView Strategies, is an elite certified facilitator of the True Colors initiative — which www.truecolorsintl.com describes as a "user-friendly temperament and personality typing program helping people understand and recognize differences that can lead to miscommunication and conflict."
Glenn has taught the program, especially its core course, "Keys to Personal Success", for 11 years in Missouri, Florida, Kentucky, Arizona, Tennessee, Connecticut and Wisconsin, both in-person and in virtual settings.
"True Colors is a way for people to better understand each other, to more effectively communicate, and to have a keener knowledge about how each person prefers to work," Glenn said. "Rather than trying to change the people around us to be more like us, we can learn to work with them as they are and have better relationships."
There are four hues in the "True Colors" scheme:
Glenn said for a business, the program's benefits may go beyond understanding of one another in the workplace.
"I think [True Colors] could eliminate some transition within a business. Sometimes what happens in a work environment is, if people don't get along in an organization, they could think the person they're having conflict with just doesn't like them. True Colors teaches that two people may simply have different preferences in how they like to communicate, how they like to do tasks and organize their work," Glenn said.
"It's not that the other person doesn't like you, but that there are different communication strategies at work. It's a difference of personality. True Colors teaches tips and tricks on how to better get along with people."
True Colors International's Facebook page contains a post speaking directly to employee retention.
To wit: "50% of employees have stayed at a company because they felt like part of a team."
Doug McDermott, First State Community Bank's learning and development officer, formerly worked in alumni and development for Southeast Missouri State University and has previously served as president and CEO of Farmington, Missouri's Regional Chamber of Commerce.
McDermott has invited Glenn on more than 10 occasions to teach True Colors to the bank's employees since his arrival at FSCB in 2015 and is sold on the concept.
"People have to be able to use their energies for things that work for them. Knowing themselves helps them figure out why a job was a great fit or if another role might be a better one," McDermott said.
For those desiring to know more about True Colors, call (573) 270-3580 or go to glennpr.com.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.