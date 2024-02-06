I'll see your true color shining through. Don't be afraid to let them show — your true colors are beautiful, like a rainbow. — Cyndi Lauper, "True Colors"

At first blush, American pop singer Cyndi Lauper's hit 1986 song has little to do with the U.S. workforce and people using their own abilities and skills to fit into an employment situation.

Dig a bit deeper, though, and the lyrics could be construed to speak to a worker's unique blend of personality, that individual's "true colors," which may well lead to future productivity and success in a workplace.

Tracey Glenn, GlennView Strategies president

Tracey Glenn is president of Cape Girardeau's GlennView Strategies and an elite facilitator in the True Colors program.

Tracey Glenn, president of Cape Girardeau's GlennView Strategies, is an elite certified facilitator of the True Colors initiative — which www.truecolorsintl.com describes as a "user-friendly temperament and personality typing program helping people understand and recognize differences that can lead to miscommunication and conflict."

Glenn has taught the program, especially its core course, "Keys to Personal Success", for 11 years in Missouri, Florida, Kentucky, Arizona, Tennessee, Connecticut and Wisconsin, both in-person and in virtual settings.

"True Colors is a way for people to better understand each other, to more effectively communicate, and to have a keener knowledge about how each person prefers to work," Glenn said. "Rather than trying to change the people around us to be more like us, we can learn to work with them as they are and have better relationships."

Basic Typology

There are four hues in the "True Colors" scheme:

Blue : authentic, enthusiastic, compassionate, sincere

Orange : witty, spontaneous, generous, eager

Gold : dependable, organized, stable, concerned

Green : analytical, calm, cool, investigative, logical

Reducing turnover

Glenn said for a business, the program's benefits may go beyond understanding of one another in the workplace.