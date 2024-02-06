Truck equipment company coming to Jackson

Show-Me Truck Equipment is tentatively slated to open later this month in an 11,544-square-foot industrial building at 1840 Farmington Road in Jackson. The property was originally home of Busey Truck Equipment in the 1980s.

Tom Kelsey, real estate broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate in Cape Girardeau, said the company will sell, install and repair a wide variety of truck body styles, including utility, flat beds, stake beds, crane beds, dump and van bodies. The company will also sell, service, repair and install truck lift gates and will handle a full line of snow removal equipment, including snow plows and spreaders, along with hi-rail truck services, repairs and inspections.