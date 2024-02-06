Tri-county unemployment exceeds state average

Missouri unemployment, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry, stood at 2.8% for August, the most recent statistic available for joblessness.
Unemployment remains higher in the three-county Cape Girardeau region, for which data is no fresher than June.
Cape Girardeau County's jobless figure was 3.2%, Perry County was 2.9% and Scott County was 3.5%.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.