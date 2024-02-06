All sections
BusinessJanuary 8, 2024

Tractor Supply celebrates remodel completion

The remodel of the new Tractor Supply Co. store at 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau was officially completed Dec. 20. On Saturday, Jan. 6, store leaders hosted a grand opening event to celebrate. During the celebration, store leadership presented $500 checks to various community organizations. Louie's Rowdy Wranglers country and bluegrass band played classic songs throughout...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Customers shop during the grand opening event of the Tractor Supply Co. store at 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The store was previously an Orscheln Farm & Home location; Tractor Supply acquired it and moved their existing Cape Girardeau operation there.
Customers shop during the grand opening event of the Tractor Supply Co. store at 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The store was previously an Orscheln Farm & Home location; Tractor Supply acquired it and moved their existing Cape Girardeau operation there.

The remodel of the new Tractor Supply Co. store at 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau was officially completed Dec. 20. On Saturday, Jan. 6, store leaders hosted a grand opening event to celebrate.

During the celebration, store leadership presented $500 checks to various community organizations. Louie's Rowdy Wranglers country and bluegrass band played classic songs throughout.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, customers could also partake in a feed swap for livestock feed.

"For the feed swap, you can bring in an empty bag of a competitor's feed brand, and then we'll give you a full Tractor Supply brand," store manager Brittany Rayfield said.

The store also put on a grand opening sale from Wednesday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 7.

Kristin Pind, supervisor of volunteer services at the Missouri Veterans Home, accepts a check from Tractor Supply workers during the store's grand opening celebrations Saturday, Jan. 6. Tractor Supply handed out checks to five local organizations throughout the day. From left, team lead Gabriel Pennington, store manager Brittany Rayfield, Pind and sales manager Mitchell McQuern.
Kristin Pind, supervisor of volunteer services at the Missouri Veterans Home, accepts a check from Tractor Supply workers during the store's grand opening celebrations Saturday, Jan. 6. Tractor Supply handed out checks to five local organizations throughout the day. From left, team lead Gabriel Pennington, store manager Brittany Rayfield, Pind and sales manager Mitchell McQuern.
Same store, new name

The location had previously been an Orscheln Farm & Home location. Tractor Supply Co. acquired Orscheln in October 2022 for $320 million and retained 81 stores.

Tractor Supply currently has more than 2,200 stores across the country.

"We had a unique situation here in town. We had a pre-existing Tractor Supply and a pre-existing Orscheln, so we decided to combine the two," Rayfield said.

Most of the Orscheln staff was also kept on. Rayfield said the new location is four times the size of the previous Tractor Supply store in Cape Girardeau.

The store was not closed during the remodeling. Rayfield said staff members worked diligently throughout the winter to get it stocked before the busier spring selling season.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
