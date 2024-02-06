Tractor Supply celebrates remodel completion

The remodel of the new Tractor Supply Co. store at 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau was officially completed Dec. 20. On Saturday, Jan. 6, store leaders hosted a grand opening event to celebrate.

During the celebration, store leadership presented $500 checks to various community organizations. Louie's Rowdy Wranglers country and bluegrass band played classic songs throughout.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, customers could also partake in a feed swap for livestock feed.

"For the feed swap, you can bring in an empty bag of a competitor's feed brand, and then we'll give you a full Tractor Supply brand," store manager Brittany Rayfield said.

The store also put on a grand opening sale from Wednesday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 7.