Tractor Supply celebrates remodel completion

The remodel of the new Tractor Supply Co. store at 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau was officially completed Dec. 20. On Saturday, Jan. 6, store leaders hosted a grand opening event to celebrate.
During the celebration, store leadership presented $500 checks to various community organizations. Louie's Rowdy Wranglers country and bluegrass band played classic songs throughout.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, customers could also partake in a feed swap for livestock feed.
"For the feed swap, you can bring in an empty bag of a competitor's feed brand, and then we'll give you a full Tractor Supply brand," store manager Brittany Rayfield said.
The store also put on a grand opening sale from Wednesday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 7.
The location had previously been an Orscheln Farm & Home location. Tractor Supply Co. acquired Orscheln in October 2022 for $320 million and retained 81 stores.
Tractor Supply currently has more than 2,200 stores across the country.
"We had a unique situation here in town. We had a pre-existing Tractor Supply and a pre-existing Orscheln, so we decided to combine the two," Rayfield said.
Most of the Orscheln staff was also kept on. Rayfield said the new location is four times the size of the previous Tractor Supply store in Cape Girardeau.
The store was not closed during the remodeling. Rayfield said staff members worked diligently throughout the winter to get it stocked before the busier spring selling season.
