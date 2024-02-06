Tornado-damaged clinic in Dexter reopening soon

Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County, damaged by an EF2 tornado that moved through the Dexter, Missouri, area July 10, is expected to reopen soon, according to a statement released late last week by SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau.
"Extensive testing has been completed to assess the impact of the damage to inpatient units, the emergency services department and behavioral health unit," according to the statement.
"The hospital is expected to reopen in early August," the statement continued. "It is our goal for the emergency services and inpatient units to open at the same time to ensure continuity of care."
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.