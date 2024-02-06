Tornado-damaged clinic in Dexter reopening soon

Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County, damaged by an EF2 tornado that moved through the Dexter, Missouri, area July 10, is expected to reopen soon, according to a statement released late last week by SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau.

"Extensive testing has been completed to assess the impact of the damage to inpatient units, the emergency services department and behavioral health unit," according to the statement.