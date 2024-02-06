Tool rental service opens in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Lowe's, at 3440 Lowe's Drive, is one of five company stores in Missouri offering the tool rental service. The others are in Sikeston, Farmington, Festus and south St. Louis.

According to company spokeswoman Stefanie Moody, the service will allow customers the ability to rent commercial-grade tools and equipment without the high cost and maintenance associated with purchasing new.

