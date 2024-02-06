Tonika Smith promoted by Saint Francis

Tonika Smith, BSN, RNC-NIC, was promoted last month to Patient Care Manager of Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Smith began her career at Saint Francis more than two years ago, starting as a bedside nurse in NICU in March 2020 and moving to transport nurse and transport lead within the same department.
