All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessNovember 14, 2022
TJ's in Fruitland to move
TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza in Fruitland could move to a new site nearby to its current venue sometime in December, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. On Nov. 1, TJ's announced via social media it would not renew its lease at 5815 U.S. Highway 61, Suite B...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
TJ's in Fruitland will not renew its lease at 5815 U.S. Highway 61 in Fruitland. The restaurant, co-owned by Tim and Pam Stearns, is expected to move next month to a nearby site, according to its social media.
TJ's in Fruitland will not renew its lease at 5815 U.S. Highway 61 in Fruitland. The restaurant, co-owned by Tim and Pam Stearns, is expected to move next month to a nearby site, according to its social media.Jeff Long

TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza in Fruitland could move to a new site nearby to its current venue sometime in December, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

On Nov. 1, TJ's announced via social media it would not renew its lease at 5815 U.S. Highway 61, Suite B.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

TJ's owners, Tim and Pam Stearns, also own Bayou Cajun Smokehouse in Pocahontas; the latter eatery opened in June 2022.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
BusinessSep. 19
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy