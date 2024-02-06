TJ's in Fruitland to move

TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza in Fruitland could move to a new site nearby to its current venue sometime in December, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
On Nov. 1, TJ's announced via social media it would not renew its lease at 5815 U.S. Highway 61, Suite B.
TJ's owners, Tim and Pam Stearns, also own Bayou Cajun Smokehouse in Pocahontas; the latter eatery opened in June 2022.
