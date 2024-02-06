TJ's in Fruitland reopens dining area

"This new wave is hitting everyone and everything so hard. The safety of our staff and customers is our absolute biggest concern," the post stated. "We are changing things up until further notice to help keep everyone as healthy as possible."

TJ's opens at 10 a.m. every day except Mondays, when the restaurant is closed.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine and the B Magazine newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.