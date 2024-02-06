TJ's in Fruitland reopens dining area

Fruitlands TJ’s Burgers, Wings and Pizza, 5815 U.S. 61, Suite B, will reopen its dining area Tuesday after being closed to walk-in traffic since Thursday — doing delivery and curbside pickup only.
On its Facebook post late last week, TJ's said omicron — as the coronavirus variant has for other similar establishments — created issues, including staffing shortages.
"This new wave is hitting everyone and everything so hard. The safety of our staff and customers is our absolute biggest concern," the post stated. "We are changing things up until further notice to help keep everyone as healthy as possible."
TJ's opens at 10 a.m. every day except Mondays, when the restaurant is closed.
