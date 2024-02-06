All sections
April 24, 2023

Tina Weber named private banker at Banterra

Tina Weber has joined Banterra Bank as senior private banker for Southeast Missouri. Weber, who attended Southeast Missouri State University and was most recently with The Bank of Missouri, is a board member of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence.

Jeff Long
Tina Weber
Tina Weber

Tina Weber has joined Banterra Bank as senior private banker for Southeast Missouri.

Weber, who attended Southeast Missouri State University and was most recently with The Bank of Missouri, is a board member of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence.

