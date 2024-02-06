Tina Weber named private banker at Banterra

Tina Weber has joined Banterra Bank as senior private banker for Southeast Missouri.
Weber, who attended Southeast Missouri State University and was most recently with The Bank of Missouri, is a board member of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence.
