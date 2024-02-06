Looking for a vintage lamp or a piece of antique jewelry? What about unique wall decor or a perfect side table for that spot next to your favorite reading chair?

You'll find those sorts of items, and many others, at the Tin & Cotton Trading Company, a new consignment store on South Kinghighway in Cape Girardeau.

"We do upscale home consignment, so we sell for other people, pieces that are maybe too nice to just give away," explained Katina Wahlers, who manages Tin & Cotton along with her husband, Jon. "We offer an avenue for people to market things that they don't have the opportunity or time to do themselves."

The Wahlers opened Tin & Cotton about two months ago at 610 S. Kingshighway behind StevMark home decorating center.

While most of the merchandise at Tin & Cotton is on consignment, the store also sells new and custom-made items.

The Tin & Cotton Trading Company, 610 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, features a wide array of home furnishings and decor. Jay Wolz

"We are a hybrid shop. That's what I tell people," Wahlers said. "In addition to home consignment, we also bring in new boutique items and gifts, as well as local artisans who make things for the shop, so we have a mix of old and new and vintage merchandise."

Originally from the Bootheel, Katina Wahlers studied interior design at Southeast Missouri State University and worked as an interior designer in St. Louis before moving to Perryville, Missouri, and opening a boutique retail store called Carriage Hill in 2004.

"We had gifts, home decor and custom picture framing," she said. "We did that for a few years until I had my first child and decided to stay home, so we closed that store in 2007."

Five years later, in 2012, the Wahlers opened another store in Perryville, naming it Tin & Cotton.

As for where the name came from, Katina Wahlers said she "wanted something that could include a lot of different types of procured items and I liked the homey, country sound of it. Also, I'm a Bootheel gal and we grow a lot of cotton down there, so we had a lot of cotton farmers coming in just because of the name."