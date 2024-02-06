Time for a new Chester Bridge

World War II-era Chester Bridge, a continuing truss span connecting Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois, over the Mississippi River, is due to be replaced no later than 2026.
According to www.modot.org/chesterbridge, the span was originally constructed in 1942 and was rebuilt two years later after a severe storm destroyed the main bridge. The Missouri-Illinois link has allowed motorists to travel across the Mississippi via Highway 51 for 80 years.
Carrying 7,000 vehicles per day, the span has two 11-foot lanes.
Although Missouri Department of Transportation officials say Chester Bridge remains safe for travel, the aging structure is considered in poor condition. MoDOT's last full inspection was conducted in the fall.
During its Sept. 9 meeting, Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) approved an amendment to the fiscal years 2022-2026 statewide improvement program to allow funding to replace Chester Bridge.
MHTC greenlighted MoDOT Southeast District's proposal to do the job as a design-build project, allowing industry input on both design and construction components of the work.
Brian Okenfuss, MoDOT's project engineer for the replacement, and MoDOT Southeast District engineer Mark Croarkin talked with the Southeast Missourian about the estimated $232 million project.
Okenfuss: It's been awhile since we've had a public meeting. We want to bring people up to date on the steps we've taken and our schedule for the work. We've been focusing on the survey area; we've done soil work, borings, all the preliminary stuff needing to be done.
Croarkin: Before the public meeting, we'll hold an industry meeting at our MoDOT district office this Thursday. We'll talk to interested design-build contractors and we'll be issuing a request for qualifications the same day. It's a first step.
Croarkin: When we started looking at this, we thought $130 million. Then it was up to $170 million. And we've crossed $200 million for the total project.
Okenfuss: Some of the early numbers were 130, 140, but we were thinking then about construction, not all the other costs — right-of-way, utilities, engineering. Our engineers came up with a project estimate of $189 million, which I think is the amount published on our website. Since then, we've hired an owners' consultant to do more in-depth estimates and we're paying attention to inflation, so that's how we arrived at north of $230 million.
Croarkin: Materials have changed, labor has changed and, of course, it's a lot more expensive to do it now. There was also a different level of safety in the 1940s. Tossing rivets, for example, was common. We don't do that today. There is more regard for maintenance in our time. Bridges didn't start being salted until the 1980s. Salt leads to a whole new level of destruction. Lead paint used to be employed back in the 1940s because it was easy to put on and was the best protection against corrosion — but it's really hard on the environment and on people. Workers absorb the lead and it can get into the water so we totally stay away from it today.
Croarkin: Without it, we're talking about at least two hours to go around, and when you have companies such as TG Missouri and barge loading back and forth, it seems everybody relies on that bridge. There are lots of goods to get across; (the bridge) is huge for commerce. If you look at our mission statement, we talk a lot about a prosperous Missouri and (Chester Bridge replacement) is exactly the kind of project keeping Missouri moving.
Okenfuss: The bridge is highlighted whenever flooding occurs and the gate on the levee district has to be closed. Several industries have facilities on both sides of the river and have workers living on one side and working on the other. I'd call it a very critical link not only for Chester and Perryville but for both states, too.
Okenfuss: Missouri is taking the lead on the project but we're bringing Illinois along with us. The main structure, from end-bent to end-bent, will be a 50-50 cost split between the two states. The Missouri approach to the bridge from the levee — including the horse island, chute bridge and the embankment — is MoDOT's responsibility. On the Illinois side, there will be small piece beyond the bridge tying into existing pavement, which will be paid for by Illinois Department of Transportation funds.
Okenfuss: We anticipate selecting a best value proposal sometime early next year, around February or March. We anticipate construction starting late spring or early summer 2023 with completion by mid-2026.
