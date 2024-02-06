Tim Talbert retires from Saint Francis

Talbert also introduced cardiac catheterization and coronary angiography to the region.

Additionally, the pioneering cardiologist was on the cutting edge of research for the balloon pump device, laser coronary angioplasty and coronary sinus retroperfusion, according to a Saint Francis.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.