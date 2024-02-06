Tim Talbert retires from Saint Francis

Clifford R. "Tim" Talbert Jr., MD, FACC, retired June 30 from Cape Cardiology Group, a Saint Francis Healthcare System Medical Partner, after 57 years of practicing medicine.
A Kennett, Missouri, native, Talbert was the first to practice many life-saving techniques in Southeast Missouri, including being one of the first to surgically implant a pacemaker into a patient, according to a Saint Francis news release.
Talbert also introduced cardiac catheterization and coronary angiography to the region.
Additionally, the pioneering cardiologist was on the cutting edge of research for the balloon pump device, laser coronary angioplasty and coronary sinus retroperfusion, according to a Saint Francis.
