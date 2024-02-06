TikTok pushes back on Montana; no action from Missouri lawmakers

TikTok filed a federal lawsuit May 23 against the State of Montana after Treasure State legislators passed a measure intended to ban the social media app from being downloaded within its borders.

Chinese-owned TikTok, which claims 150 million users in the U.S., is seeking to have the law overturned.

"We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of our users in Montana," TikTok said in a statement, with lawyers asserting Montana's ban amounts to an illegal suppression of free speech and is tantamount to censorship.