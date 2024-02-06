All sections
BusinessMay 30, 2023
TikTok pushes back on Montana; no action from Missouri lawmakers
TikTok filed a federal lawsuit May 23 against the State of Montana after Treasure State legislators passed a measure intended to ban the social media app from being downloaded within its borders. Chinese-owned TikTok, which claims 150 million users in the U.S., is seeking to have the law overturned...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

TikTok filed a federal lawsuit May 23 against the State of Montana after Treasure State legislators passed a measure intended to ban the social media app from being downloaded within its borders.

Chinese-owned TikTok, which claims 150 million users in the U.S., is seeking to have the law overturned.

"We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of our users in Montana," TikTok said in a statement, with lawyers asserting Montana's ban amounts to an illegal suppression of free speech and is tantamount to censorship.

Missouri

A bill to remove TikTok from governmental information technology devices filed in Jefferson City by GOP Sen. Travis Fitzwater of Holts Summit, Missouri, expired with the close of the General Assembly session in mid-May.

Senate Bill 596 was assigned to the Senate's Emerging Issues Committee but never reached the floor for a vote.

