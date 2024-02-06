Screen time has been higher than ever in recent months with students across the country home from school, and the social networking site TikTok has seen a dramatic increase in new users during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a May 26 interview with the Southeast Missourian, TikTok vice president and head of U.S. public policy Michael Beckerman said the company has seen many families begin using the platform together throughout the pandemic.
"We're seeing a lot of families in particular doing TikTok videos together in a way that's really fun and interesting, and it's helping to bridge some of those generational gaps as we're all spending more time at home with our families," Beckerman said.
The app's rising popularity has not only made its way into parents' lives during the pandemic, but even into grandparents' and senior citizens' lives as well.
One such popular TikTok profile, listed as @grandma_droniak on the app, is a joint account between Newtown, Connecticut, content creator Kevin Droniak and his grandmother Lillian Droniak — also known as "Grandma Lill." The two began making videos together on YouTube in 2012 before joining the TikTok community in November and amassing more than 130,000 followers and 1.7 million likes.
The bite-sized-video-sharing site requires its users to be at least 13 years old, and even before the coronavirus outbreak, some concerns had been raised regarding social media potentially exposing young people to cyberbullying or online harassment.
To more directly address those concerns, TikTok launched a set of new parental control features April 30 that enable parents to link their teen's TikTok account to their own and set controls for usages, including limitations on screen time, messaging and viewable content.
Beckerman said the new "Family Pairing" features were designed to provide parents with greater visibility to the way their teenagers are using the app to enable better understanding between parents and teenagers.
Nathan R. Monell, the executive director of the National Parent Teacher Association, a not-for-profit focused on public education and family engagement in schools, praised the company's move to implement parental controls.
"National PTA applauds TikTok for listening to parents' needs, expanding its age-based features, and creating Family Pairing. Supports like these will give families a greater sense of confidence and comfort and will help them guide their teens to make good decisions online," Monell said.
TikTok already prohibits any photos or videos to be shared via direct messaging, and as another safety feature, the company has completely disabled direct messages for accounts of users younger than 16.
In light of the dramatic increase to screen time during the pandemic, the platform partnered with some of its top creators to make short videos promoting offline activities such as exercise or reading and reminding users to keep tabs on their app use.
In another good-faith effort from the platform, TikTok is planning to open a Transparency Center at its Los Angeles office where the company will invite lawmakers to see how the company operates its app, how its source code and algorithm works and better understand its processes for content moderation decisions.
"I think policymakers make better decisions when companies are forthcoming and transparent, and engage them," Beckerman said. "... The company has a great story to tell. We're proud of the work that we're doing, and we look forward to engaging in that way."
Beckerman encouraged parents to take an interest in their kids' activities — both online and offline.
