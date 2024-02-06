Screen time has been higher than ever in recent months with students across the country home from school, and the social networking site TikTok has seen a dramatic increase in new users during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Beckerman, TikTok vice president and head of U.S. public policy

In a May 26 interview with the Southeast Missourian, TikTok vice president and head of U.S. public policy Michael Beckerman said the company has seen many families begin using the platform together throughout the pandemic.

"We're seeing a lot of families in particular doing TikTok videos together in a way that's really fun and interesting, and it's helping to bridge some of those generational gaps as we're all spending more time at home with our families," Beckerman said.

The app's rising popularity has not only made its way into parents' lives during the pandemic, but even into grandparents' and senior citizens' lives as well.

One such popular TikTok profile, listed as @grandma_droniak on the app, is a joint account between Newtown, Connecticut, content creator Kevin Droniak and his grandmother Lillian Droniak — also known as "Grandma Lill." The two began making videos together on YouTube in 2012 before joining the TikTok community in November and amassing more than 130,000 followers and 1.7 million likes.

The bite-sized-video-sharing site requires its users to be at least 13 years old, and even before the coronavirus outbreak, some concerns had been raised regarding social media potentially exposing young people to cyberbullying or online harassment.

To more directly address those concerns, TikTok launched a set of new parental control features April 30 that enable parents to link their teen's TikTok account to their own and set controls for usages, including limitations on screen time, messaging and viewable content.