Three Rivers in Sikeston growing industrial hemp to help local farmers

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Three Rivers College in Sikeston is taking part in an educational initiative growing industrial hemp in an effort to help local farmers who intend to grow the crop in the spring.

"It is a really exciting time to be part of this project," Three Rivers College president Wes Payne said at a news conference Wednesday morning. "As an educational institution serving Southeast Missouri, agriculture is a huge part of our economy, of our backbone, of our educational programs at the college."

Earlier this year, Missouri lawmakers dropped a program allowing hemp farming only on 10- to 50-acre plots and passed a law containing no acreage restrictions but requiring growers be licensed by the state Agriculture Department.

On June 24, Missouri Senate bill SB133 was signed into law allowing universities to begin growing the plant immediately to collect data on the new crop for farmers.

In essence, this allows Missouri universities and colleges the chance to start growing industrial hemp sooner -- because they don't have to register -- which in turn allows them to help educate area farmers before they plant their first industrial hemp cash crops next year.

A hemp plant is seen Wednesday at Three Rivers College in Sikeston, with the school in the background. David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

"Our purpose of our ag program is to prepare tomorrow's farmers to be successful, and this is a huge part of teaching our students that you have find new things and innovative ways to make farming sustainable and long-term profitable," Payne said.

Local farmer Trey Wilson said he approached Three Rivers officials in April at the prospect of planting the crop that has been illegal for eight decades.

"From Day One, they wanted to make this a complete research project on how a farmer would do it in a real-world scenario," Wilson said.