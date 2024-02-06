All sections
BusinessSeptember 7, 2021

Three Rivers College seeks nominations for alumni awards

Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, is accepting nominations for its 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award and its Alumni Star Award. The college's Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on Three Rivers alumni and is given to former students and graduates of the college who have attained significant achievements and respect among their peers...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, is accepting nominations for its 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award and its Alumni Star Award.

The college's Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on Three Rivers alumni and is given to former students and graduates of the college who have attained significant achievements and respect among their peers.

The Alumni Star Award is presented to former students and graduates of the college in recognition of their professional achievements, civic service and service to college.

The nomination deadline for both awards is Sept. 24 and may be made online at www.trcc.edu/awards.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

