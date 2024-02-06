Threadz boutique moves to West Broadway Plaza

Threadz, a boutique, gift and custom apparel shop, has relocated from its North Main Street location to 1704 Broadway, Suite 104, in the West Broadway Plaza.
Kelli Rector, Threadz owner, started the business in 2008 with her late husband, Steve. For the past five years, it has been at 115 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The family owned and operated business specializes in trendy, one-of-a-kind designs for customers for their company and team apparel. The store also offers bulk discounts and fundraising opportunities.
Store hours are 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.