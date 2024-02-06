All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMay 17, 2021

Threadz boutique moves to West Broadway Plaza

Threadz, a boutique, gift and custom apparel shop, has relocated from its North Main Street location to 1704 Broadway, Suite 104, in the West Broadway Plaza. Kelli Rector, Threadz owner, started the business in 2008 with her late husband, Steve. For the past five years, it has been at 115 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau...

Southeast Missourian

Threadz, a boutique, gift and custom apparel shop, has relocated from its North Main Street location to 1704 Broadway, Suite 104, in the West Broadway Plaza.

Kelli Rector, Threadz owner, started the business in 2008 with her late husband, Steve. For the past five years, it has been at 115 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The family owned and operated business specializes in trendy, one-of-a-kind designs for customers for their company and team apparel. The store also offers bulk discounts and fundraising opportunities.

Store hours are 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 28
Morning chamber event to focus on Cape music scene
BusinessOct. 28
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girard...
BusinessOct. 28
Pluck Boutique moves to full-time Broadway location

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
BusinessOct. 28
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
BusinessOct. 28
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
BusinessOct. 28
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy