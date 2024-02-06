Thorngate Holdings will begin demolition Monday, May 15, on the western part of its newly-purchased warehouse property at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau as the building footprint is repurposed for pickleball courts and a car park.
Jeff Brune, one of the four principals in the company said he has gotten numerous calls about reserving space to house vehicles since a story appeared about Thorngate Holdings' plans in last week's Southeast Missourian.
Cape Girardeau's J.W. Strack Excavating will proceed with the two-week demolition on the relevant portion of the 63,000-square-foot building previously condemned by the City of Cape Girardeau.
Phillip Smith, also of Cape Girardeau, has been contracted to help with architectural work on the 7.8-acre site.
Nick Martin with Cape Girardeau's Pilot Construction Solutions will be responsible for the build-out.
Brune, an avid pickleball player at his home gym, Jackson's Freedom Fitness, said he and his partners believe that at completion, Thorngate Holdings will have the second largest indoor pickleball facility in the state. Only Missouri Pickleball Club in St. Louis, with 18 such courts, is larger, he said.
Thorngate is planning to build 14 "climate controlled championship level indoor courts," Brune added.
