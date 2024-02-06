Thorngate Holdings will begin demolition Monday, May 15, on the western part of its newly-purchased warehouse property at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau as the building footprint is repurposed for pickleball courts and a car park.

Jeff Brune, one of the four principals in the company said he has gotten numerous calls about reserving space to house vehicles since a story appeared about Thorngate Holdings' plans in last week's Southeast Missourian.

Cape Girardeau's J.W. Strack Excavating will proceed with the two-week demolition on the relevant portion of the 63,000-square-foot building previously condemned by the City of Cape Girardeau.

Phillip Smith, also of Cape Girardeau, has been contracted to help with architectural work on the 7.8-acre site.