Thompson named content manager at KBSI

Tyler Thompson has joined Cape Girardeau's KBSI Fox 23 as content manager.
Thompson had worked in newspaper journalism and was a former beat writer for the Springfield, Missouri, Cardinals Double-A baseball affiliate.
