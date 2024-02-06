Thomas Roy joins Saint Francis

Thomas Roy, CPPM, has accepted the role of practice manager for Pain Management Center with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, Roy joins Saint Francis from SoutheastHEALTH, where he served as the practice manager of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery.
