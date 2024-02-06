Thomas M. Meyer and Beth McFerron continue work in area realty market

Thomas L. Meyer Realty Co. began with the late Thomas L. Meyer selling real estate in 1946. After Thomas M. Meyer served time in the United States Navy, he joined his father in the early 1970s as a real estate agent and broker at the company. Thomas M. Meyer took over the business in the 1990s and continues to run it smoothly today with his sister, Beth McFerron, and a small team of employees. McFerron has been a licensed real estate agent since 1998 and has been active with Meyer Realty Co. since she began working as her father's secretary in 1981. Together they provide dedicated service to the community and surrounding area.

Business Today: Please tell me about yourselves and how you began/became involved with Thomas L. Meyer Realty Co.

Beth McFerron: I started working for my father's business in 1981 as an office and real estate secretary. I also took care of the Cape Girardeau School of Real Estate, signing up new students and the marketing for the school. At that time (the '80s) we had as many as 50 students at a time.

Tom Meyer: Actually [I've been involved with the company] all my life since I first realized that what my father did for people made him a well-respected person in our community and that whatever he did was always for the good of the community. When I came back from serving in the military, I already had my real-estate license, and when I finished college at Southeast Missouri State University, I made the transition from part-time to full-time realtor. I was just married and worked what we called "24/7" in order to really earn my place in the business. I learned from my father and my uncle, Rupert Meyer, all I could, but the most important thing I learned from them was to be ethical in your everyday business dealings. I miss them both. I later became the Missouri state president, the National Realtor vice president and received the Missouri State Realtor of the Year award in 1998.

BT: Considering this is a family business, how do you separate your work and home life when you're out of the office?

Cutline-Body Copy:Tom M. Meyer and Beth McFerron pose for a photo at their company, Thomas L. Meyer Realty Co., at 230 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

BM: I have a very understanding husband and we do a great balance of making time for ourselves and our careers.

TM: My wife and I raised five children together. When I got home it was family time, whether it was dinner together, after-school sports events or at other family activities, I always tried to be there for them. I never made calls after 6 p.m. Even though I would go to work early, evenings were ours. Few times did I even take any work home.

BT: What do you love about your work and being able to work together?

BM: Tom trusts my decisions so I have some latitude.

TM: I write down my random thoughts or things I want to do the next day before I leave the office, so that when I arrive in the morning, I'm ready and excited to get the day going. My father, my uncle and Beth all made it possible for each of us to be where we needed to be, without worrying about who is running the office because there was always one of us there.

Thomas L. Meyer Realty Co. at 230 N. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

BT: How has the real estate business changed since you entered the field?