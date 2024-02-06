All sections
August 29, 2022

Thoma wins award from Cape Girardeau Lions

Kory Thoma, partner at Leet Eye Care, has won the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from Lions Club International. Thoma, in addition to his work as an optometrist and as head boys basketball coach at Jackson High School, is a member of Cape Girardeau Evening Lions. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kory Thoma, right, receives the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from Lions Club International. Thoma, an optometrist with Leet Eye Care and basketball coach at Jackson High School, is a member of Cape Girardeau Evening Lions. Pictured, from left, are Cape Lions Club founding member Calvin Wells, Kidsight MO representative Paloma Scarpaci, Evening Lions club president David Baldwin and Thoma.
Kory Thoma, right, receives the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from Lions Club International. Thoma, an optometrist with Leet Eye Care and basketball coach at Jackson High School, is a member of Cape Girardeau Evening Lions. Pictured, from left, are Cape Lions Club founding member Calvin Wells, Kidsight MO representative Paloma Scarpaci, Evening Lions club president David Baldwin and Thoma.

Kory Thoma, partner at Leet Eye Care, has won the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from Lions Club International.

Thoma, in addition to his work as an optometrist and as head boys basketball coach at Jackson High School, is a member of Cape Girardeau Evening Lions.

