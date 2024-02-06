Thoma wins award from Cape Girardeau Lions

Kory Thoma, partner at Leet Eye Care, has won the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from Lions Club International.
Thoma, in addition to his work as an optometrist and as head boys basketball coach at Jackson High School, is a member of Cape Girardeau Evening Lions.
