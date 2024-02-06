The view through the window

The Southeast Missourian newsroom has four windows that face North Lorimier Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.

From my desk, I can see First Presbyterian Church and a portion of Ivers Square, just north of the old Common Pleas Courthouse, which will soon be repurposed as part of the Cape Girardeau City Hall complex.

These windows have a sentimental significance for me that stem from my childhood.

You see, I grew up about an hour up the river in Chester, Illinois, and I remember several summers, probably back in the mid-1960s, when my parents would pack my suitcase and drop me off for a week or two with my Cape Girardeau grandparents, Russell and Zelma Fowler. They lived on North Ellis Street in a three-story, eight-bedroom house, in the block south of Centenary Church, where I would spend hours on end rocking on the front porch swing.

But I digress.

When I wasn't rocking away on the swing or playing on one of the nickel pinball machines in the (long gone) coffee shop next to the Esquire Theater, I'd ride my bicycle along Cape Girardeau's downtown sidewalks.

If my bike rides were in the early or midafternoon, I would often stop along Lorimier Street, park my bicycle next to one of the Missourian windows, and watch in amazement as the newspaper's massive press — probably the largest machine I knew of at that age — churned out the Missourian's afternoon edition.

I should clarify a couple of things here. For much of its 117-year history, the Southeast Missourian was published and distributed every afternoon — Monday through Saturday — and Sunday mornings, and for many years, the newspaper's press was in the back of the Missourian building along Lorimier Street in space now occupied by the Missourian newsroom.

The press was not only big — especially from a 10-year-old kid's perspective — but it was also loud, and when it ran at top speed, I could feel the sidewalk move beneath my feet.

There was something almost cathartic about watching the giant rollers pull long sheets of blank newsprint through the press. I was mesmerized as I witnessed the machinery apply just the right amount of ink to the raw material to produce words and photos on the paper before folding, cutting and collating it into thousands of newspapers. I would sometimes spend an entire afternoon watching at the windows as the newspapers were whisked along a conveyor belt to the circulation department. There, they were bundled, bagged and distributed to a small army of boys on bicycles waiting behind the building.

As much as anything, watching the Missourian's press nearly 60 years ago probably influenced my career path. I learned to type (initially with just two fingers) and I have vague recollections of editing one-page newsletters in the family basement.

In high school, my extracurricular activities included the student newspaper and yearbook. In college, I was editor of the campus newspaper, although I'll admit I was (and still am) a terrible speller. There was no such thing as "spell check" in those days, but the newspaper adviser gave me a dictionary, which I still have to this day.

It wasn't until 1977, my senior year in college, that I entered the Missourian building as the newspaper's first intern (at least they told me I was the first). That first day, I met at least a dozen or so people, including executive editor John Blue, managing editor Don Gordon, sports editor Ray Owen, "society" editor Mary Spell, librarian Judy Crow, the legendary G.D. Fronabarger (aka "One Shot Frony") and longtime photographer Fred Lynch, who had joined the Missourian a year or so earlier.

Although my internship grade was only a B+ (they said since I was the paper's first intern, they didn't want to set the bar too high), I must have impressed someone, because the Missourian hired me shortly thereafter and gave me a starting salary of about $4 an hour. I also had to start in a "part-time sports, part-time circulation" position until something opened up in the newsroom.