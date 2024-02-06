The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19

The Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau will officially open for play Thursday, Dec. 19.

A release says the facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1507 Independence St., with its grand opening set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Special events such as learn to play, open play, target practice, live exhibitions and more will take place throughout the open house-style grand opening. Officials said the event is for people of all skill levels, from novices to "seasoned pros".

Guest fees will be waived from Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 22.