All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 18, 2024

The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19

The Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau opens Dec. 19, offering a grand opening event with free activities and waived guest fees until Dec. 22. Enjoy 34,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities.

Southeast Missourian
Jeff Brune, president of The Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau, in the facility, located at 1507 Independence St. A grand opening is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Jeff Brune, president of The Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau, in the facility, located at 1507 Independence St. A grand opening is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.Aaron Eisenhauer ~ rustmedia, file

The Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau will officially open for play Thursday, Dec. 19.

A release says the facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1507 Independence St., with its grand opening set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Special events such as learn to play, open play, target practice, live exhibitions and more will take place throughout the open house-style grand opening. Officials said the event is for people of all skill levels, from novices to "seasoned pros".

Guest fees will be waived from Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 22.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

President Jeff Brune said he’s ready for the community to enjoy the "state-of-the-art" facilities.

“We have done so much research for The Pickleball Factory, visiting the most innovative pickleball facilities across the country and bringing the best of what they have to offer to our facilities here in Cape Girardeau,” Brune said. “We offer the latest technology and best practices for the industry at The Pickleball Factory, and we are so excited to welcome players from Southeast Missouri and beyond to experience this and to enjoy the game of pickleball.”

The facility features 34,000 square feet of climate-controlled space across 14 courts.

To become a member at The Pickleball Factory, to reserve a court and for more information, visit www.picklecape.com. or call (573) 803-0073.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decisi...
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims ag...
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educat...
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy