The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19

The Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau will officially open for play Thursday, Dec. 19.
A release says the facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1507 Independence St., with its grand opening set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Special events such as learn to play, open play, target practice, live exhibitions and more will take place throughout the open house-style grand opening. Officials said the event is for people of all skill levels, from novices to "seasoned pros".
Guest fees will be waived from Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 22.
President Jeff Brune said he’s ready for the community to enjoy the "state-of-the-art" facilities.
“We have done so much research for The Pickleball Factory, visiting the most innovative pickleball facilities across the country and bringing the best of what they have to offer to our facilities here in Cape Girardeau,” Brune said. “We offer the latest technology and best practices for the industry at The Pickleball Factory, and we are so excited to welcome players from Southeast Missouri and beyond to experience this and to enjoy the game of pickleball.”
The facility features 34,000 square feet of climate-controlled space across 14 courts.
To become a member at The Pickleball Factory, to reserve a court and for more information, visit www.picklecape.com. or call (573) 803-0073.
