One customer at a time.

That's the way Leo Kohlfeld built the foundation for a family-owned company that has grown to be one of the largest and most successful beverage distributorships in the Midwest.

Kohlfeld died in 2010, but March 31 of this year, he was posthumously recognized with the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet in recognition of the entrepreneurial success achieved by the company he founded.

Leo's oldest son, Mike, who became the company president in 1991 when he and his brother, Mark, purchased it from their father, talked with the Southeast Missourian recently about the company and the legacy Leo's family continues decades later.

"Everybody loved Leo Kohlfeld," Mike Kohlfeld said during an interview at the distributorship's corporate offices and main warehouse between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. There were countless times, he said, when his father would find ways to help others, and, by doing so, he also helped grow his business back in the 1950s and 1960s.

The late Leo Kohlfeld, center and seated, founder of Kohlfeld Distributing, 4691 E. Jackson Blvd., Jackson, is seen in this undated photo with his sons, Mike Kohlfeld, left, and Mark Kohlfeld, who carry on the leadership of the family business. Leo Kohlfeld died Oct. 26, 2010, at the age of 82. Submitted

The late Leo Kohlfeld, center and seated, founder of Kohlfeld Distributing, 4691 E. Jackson Blvd., Jackson, is seen in this undated photo with his sons, Mike Kohlfeld, left, and Mark Kohlfeld, who carry on the leadership of the family business. Leo Kohlfeld died Oct. 26, 2010, at the age of 82. Submitted

'You look thirsty'

Leo began working as a route salesman for William B. Schott Distributing in 1948 and became manager of the distributorship, then located on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, in 1955. Thirteen years later, in 1968, he and his wife, Blanche, purchased the company and incorporated it as Kohlfeld Distributing Inc. (KDI), the exclusive Stag beer distributor in Cape Girardeau County along with Bollinger County, Perry County and parts of Scott and Stoddard counties.

Mike Kohlfeld remembered one of the unique and personable ways his father would promote the business and build customer loyalty.

"He would drive around on country roads with a 48-quart cooler full of Stag on hot, dusty days, and when he'd see farmers out planting or harvesting, he'd stop, climb over the fence, walk out there with a couple of Stag beers and, of course, the farmers didn't have (air conditioned) cabs on their tractors back then, and my dad would walk up to them and say 'You look thirsty', and hand them a couple of Stags," he said. "Once in a while they'd say 'I don't drink', but most of the time they'd just say 'Wow!' and Dad would say 'My name's Leo Kohlfeld, Kohlfeld Distributing and I'm a Stag distributor.' That's how he built the business — one customer at a time."

Even before he graduated from high school, Mike Kohlfeld was helping out around the Kohlfeld offices, emptying trash cans, cleaning the employee restroom and doing some clerical work.

"Dad had a big thing about work ethic," he explained. "(Being there) was a chance to be with my dad, and it was important to him that I learn to work."

Kohlfeld Distributing became a "family" business in 1971 when Mike Kohlfeld, who was a student at Southeast Missouri State University at the time, became a paid employee and started handling beverage sales. Mark Kohlfeld, who is 11 years younger than Mike, joined the company in 1982 and now serves as Kohlfeld's vice president and general manager.

Mike's son, Courtland, and Mark's daughter, Taylor, represent the third generation of Kohlfelds in the business, with Courtland as the company's vice president of sales while Taylor is involved in product ordering.

"It's a family business where everybody has worked hard and not taken anything for granted," Mike Kohlfeld said. "Not one (employee or family member) is more important than any of the others. If Dad hadn't built the foundation he did, we could not have done what we've done. It just wouldn't be possible."