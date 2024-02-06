The iPhone of cars? Apple enters self-driving car race

SAN FRANCISCO -- Apple is joining the competitive race to design self-driving cars, raising the possibility a company that already has reshaped culture with its iPhone may try to transform transportation, too.

Ending years of speculation, Apple's late entry into a crowded field was made official Friday with the disclosure the California Department of Motor Vehicles had awarded a permit for the company to begin testing its self-driving car technology on public roads in the state.

The permit covers three vehicles -- all 2015 Lexus RX 450h hybrid SUVs -- and six individual drivers.

California law requires people to be in a self-driving car so they can take control if something goes wrong.

Apple goes mobile ... in a new way

Apple confirmed its arrival in the self-driving car market but wouldn't discuss its intentions. Its interest in autonomous vehicle technology, however, long has been clear.

The Cupertino, California, company pointed to a statement it issued in December.

"Apple is investing heavily in machine learning and autonomous systems," the company said then. "There are many potential applications for these technologies, including the future of transportation."

Apple released that statement after Steve Kenner, a former Ford Motor executive who is Apple's director of product integrity, notified federal regulators of the company's interest in self-driving cars in a letter.

Like others, Apple believes self-driving cars could ease congestion and save millions of people who die annually in traffic accidents often caused by drunk or distracted motorists.

Self-driving cars also could be a lucrative new market. And Apple has been searching for its next act for a while, one that will take it beyond its mainstay phones, tablets and personal computers.