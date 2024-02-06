There was a time, several generations ago, when a worker would join a company at an early age and retire 40 or 50 years later with a pension and gold watch from that same company.
Those days, for the vast majority of today’s workforce, are long gone.
A recent LinkedIn survey of more than 1,000 people in various industries indicated the typical American worker, regardless of whether he or she is blue or white collar, will change careers about a dozen times during his or her working years.
The average length of time workers spend with an employer is 4.1 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS also reports younger workers (those in the 25 to 34 age range) change jobs more frequently with about 60% of them staying in their current job for less than three years before moving on in search of higher wages, better benefits, more job security and so forth.
Not only do younger workers tend to change jobs more often than their older counterparts, but they also tend to be more mobile as well, meaning they’re more likely to relocate to another city, state or region for their next job. As a result, communities and employers need to work together to attract and retain a strong workforce.
B Magazine recently asked several business leaders why they believe Cape Girardeau and Jackson are good places for job seekers to relocate and what’s being done to attract talented workers to this region. Each of them pointed to several “selling points” such as the region’s economic stability, affordable housing, quality schools, healthcare accessibility and an abundance of recreational and cultural amenities. They also noted the proximity to St. Louis and Memphis, the relatively low crime rate and technological connectivity as being important when promoting the area to those considering a career relocation.
“At the broadest level, I tend to focus on the opportunities Cape Girardeau provides that can rival cities two to three times our size while maintaining the charm of a smaller community,” said Rob Gilligan, president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
“As the economic hub for the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois region, our community provides primary health, financial and retail services to more than a quarter-million people in our trade area, which creates an opportunity for a much broader range of businesses and services which, in turn, improves the overall quality of life,” he continued.
Area employers, Gilligan said, focus on quality-of-life factors when they build their local workforce. “Our employers work to recruit new talent to the region by showcasing all that the community and region has and that’s a great asset in helping bring in and retain new talent,” he said.
Gilligan’s counterpart with the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, Brian Gerau, pointed to his community’s “exceptional quality of life” and “remarkably low crime rate” as two of the major benefits people can expect if their careers draw them to the area and they move to Jackson.
“Education plays a critical role in economic development, providing a strong foundation for current employees with children while cultivating a skilled future workforce,” Gerau said. “Jackson’s schools are a significant attractor for families and industries alike as they highlight the community’s commitment to excellence and long-term growth.”
Regarding safety and security, Gerau noted Jackson’s reputation as one of Missouri’s safest communities with a relatively low crime rate compared to other similarly sized communities throughout Missouri and the Midwest. “The city prioritizes public safety by allocating essential resources to first responders, police and fire services, ensuring peace of mind for residents and businesses,” he said.
Jackson, Gerau added, also proactively promotes its wide range of recreational activities, retail and dining options. “Beautiful parks, family-friendly festivals, pools, pickleball courts and outdoor concerts contribute to a vibrant lifestyle. These amenities enhance the quality of life and foster a strong sense of community,” he said. As for restaurants and retail establishments, Gerau said “Jackson delivers with a vibrant uptown, featuring unique shops, diverse restaurants and historic sites.”
Workforce development and talent attraction is one of the key strategic initiatives at Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SEMO REDI), a local economic growth organization committed to the improvement of the Southeast region.
“While we don’t have a robust talent attraction marketing campaign, yet, many of the things we focus on to help get talent into our region comes from the businesses themselves,” said Shad Burner who became SEMO REDI’s chief operating officer last summer after working in various economic development positions in both the public and private sectors, including several years with the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
Burner was also director of alumni relations at Southeast Missouri State University from 2006 through 2011 and says the university is a major factor in terms of regional economic development and workforce retention.
“One area I’m particularly interested in is retaining more SEMO students in the region,” Burner said, noting that according to the most recent research, fewer than 20% of Southeast alumni choose to remain in Cape Girardeau and Jackson region after they graduate. He said SEMO REDI is collaborating with the university to try and increase that percentage and hosted a joint event with the university last year aimed at introducing talented students to area business leaders.
“Our primary goal was to start a dialogue to better understand what is driving their (the students’) decisions about where they go after college and if staying in Cape is on their radar,” Burner told B Magazine. “We know not all SEMO students will have a career path that makes sense here, but at the very least, students interested in staying in the area should know what paths we do have,” he said, adding that he expects to co-host similar events with the university annually.
“Building stronger relationships between SEMO students and the business community is one way we can help our businesses find the talent they need and keep new talent in the region,” he said.
Dan Presson, the university’s assistant vice president for economic development and workforce development, agrees. “At Southeast we are always working to connect our local and out-of-town students with our community, whether through a volunteer opportunity or an internship or employment position, we are always recruiting talent and connecting individuals with local opportunities,” he said.
Presson echoed the comments from the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce about the many benefits of living and working in this region. “People want to know they have access to the quality-of-life amenities that make life simple and enjoyable (such as) healthcare, shopping, theater, art, athletics and recreation,” he said. “For example, the university’s River Campus offers many free exhibits and activities in addition to incredible performances and events.”
The university itself continuously works to attract talented students to campus, some of whom will, in turn, remain in the area and embark on careers with local employers. “Thanks to our recent athletic success, SEMO, and thus Cape Girardeau, is regularly broadcast on national television,” Presson noted.
“Additionally, unique academic experiences here have gained national attention,” he continued. “For instance, SEMO’s forensic anthropology program has worked to solve several cold cases which have gained national notoriety and most recently SEMO unveiled the Stamp Cyber Command Center in collaboration with IBM, a partnership that highlights the university’s commitment to help educate business leaders about how they can make their systems and data safer.”
Successful business leaders and thriving communities from coast to coast – including those in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and the surrounding region - know that offering a great job in a supportive, accessible and engaging environment is key to attracting and retaining top talent. As relocation decisions continue to be driven by a holistic view of personal and professional life, companies and communities that embrace the importance of a work/life balance will have the edge when it comes to recruiting and keeping talented workers.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.