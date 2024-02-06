There was a time, several generations ago, when a worker would join a company at an early age and retire 40 or 50 years later with a pension and gold watch from that same company.

Those days, for the vast majority of today’s workforce, are long gone.

A recent LinkedIn survey of more than 1,000 people in various industries indicated the typical American worker, regardless of whether he or she is blue or white collar, will change careers about a dozen times during his or her working years.

The average length of time workers spend with an employer is 4.1 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS also reports younger workers (those in the 25 to 34 age range) change jobs more frequently with about 60% of them staying in their current job for less than three years before moving on in search of higher wages, better benefits, more job security and so forth.

Not only do younger workers tend to change jobs more often than their older counterparts, but they also tend to be more mobile as well, meaning they’re more likely to relocate to another city, state or region for their next job. As a result, communities and employers need to work together to attract and retain a strong workforce.

B Magazine recently asked several business leaders why they believe Cape Girardeau and Jackson are good places for job seekers to relocate and what’s being done to attract talented workers to this region. Each of them pointed to several “selling points” such as the region’s economic stability, affordable housing, quality schools, healthcare accessibility and an abundance of recreational and cultural amenities. They also noted the proximity to St. Louis and Memphis, the relatively low crime rate and technological connectivity as being important when promoting the area to those considering a career relocation.

“At the broadest level, I tend to focus on the opportunities Cape Girardeau provides that can rival cities two to three times our size while maintaining the charm of a smaller community,” said Rob Gilligan, president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Rob Gilligan, president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Submitted

“As the economic hub for the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois region, our community provides primary health, financial and retail services to more than a quarter-million people in our trade area, which creates an opportunity for a much broader range of businesses and services which, in turn, improves the overall quality of life,” he continued.

Area employers, Gilligan said, focus on quality-of-life factors when they build their local workforce. “Our employers work to recruit new talent to the region by showcasing all that the community and region has and that’s a great asset in helping bring in and retain new talent,” he said.

Gilligan’s counterpart with the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, Brian Gerau, pointed to his community’s “exceptional quality of life” and “remarkably low crime rate” as two of the major benefits people can expect if their careers draw them to the area and they move to Jackson.

“Education plays a critical role in economic development, providing a strong foundation for current employees with children while cultivating a skilled future workforce,” Gerau said. “Jackson’s schools are a significant attractor for families and industries alike as they highlight the community’s commitment to excellence and long-term growth.”

Regarding safety and security, Gerau noted Jackson’s reputation as one of Missouri’s safest communities with a relatively low crime rate compared to other similarly sized communities throughout Missouri and the Midwest. “The city prioritizes public safety by allocating essential resources to first responders, police and fire services, ensuring peace of mind for residents and businesses,” he said.