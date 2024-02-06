All sections
BusinessSeptember 7, 2021

The Digital Foundry receives national LGBT certification

The Digital Foundry, a brand marketing company based in Cape Girardeau, was recently certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce's supplier diversity initiative. The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is the certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Digital Foundry, a brand marketing company based in Cape Girardeau, was recently certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce's supplier diversity initiative.

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is the certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses.

"Becoming an officially-recognized LGBT Business Enterprise is a huge benefit for The Digital Foundry," said Robert Spurlock, founder and CEO of the marketing firm located at 13 S. Spanish St. "It's a distinction only given to majority LGBTQ-owned businesses. For decades, LGBTQ individuals like myself have faced discrimination, especially in business."

The Digital Foundry, Spurlock said, is the first business in the region to be certified as a LGBT Business Enterprise.

"Being an (LGBTQ) ally is fundamentally about action," added Jared Chandler, co-owner of The Digital Foundry, who said the company fosters "a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, where everyone can be proud to bring their whole self to work and show their true colors."

