The Digital Foundry receives national LGBT certification

The Digital Foundry, a brand marketing company based in Cape Girardeau, was recently certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce's supplier diversity initiative.

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is the certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses.

"Becoming an officially-recognized LGBT Business Enterprise is a huge benefit for The Digital Foundry," said Robert Spurlock, founder and CEO of the marketing firm located at 13 S. Spanish St. "It's a distinction only given to majority LGBTQ-owned businesses. For decades, LGBTQ individuals like myself have faced discrimination, especially in business."