What do decreasing crop yields, an 1854 outbreak of smallpox and missing street signs have in common? They're all problems that could be solved, in part, with geographic information systems (GIS).

GIS has existed since the early 1990s, according to Teresa Heifner, GIS coordinator for the City of Cape Girardeau, and the study and use of GIS and geospatial technology has increased exponentially in the last few decades, especially in Southeast Missouri.

GIS harnesses the power of maps to present data in a useful way.

"I like to call GIS the umbrella that everybody sits under," Heifner said.

Heifner uses GIS to create detailed maps for the City of Cape Girardeau. She uses data to assign characteristics to items on a digital map, such as which parts of the city belong to which ward, police or fire districts.

Cape Girardeau's GIS/Mapping Department has posted several interactive maps on the city's website — www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.

Each map ranges in use — one titled "Gone Girl Driving Tour" plots filming locations the movie's crew visited. Another, the "Public Information Map," provides an array of information about Cape Girardeau.

The map is so detailed, it can display any building's address down to its trash and recycling days.

"It's kind of like an all-inclusive database that has a spatial relationship to it," Heifner said. "It's really the one place where you can go to find out anything and everything you might need to know about the item you're looking for."

Farming

GIS can be used in several capacities, Heifner said.

With just a few strokes on his iPad, Phil Gurley of Nutrien Ag Solutions can tell a grower more about their farm than they could ever know without GIS.

As a precision agricultural manager, Gurley educations Nutrien staff on how to help farmers use GIS to determine where certain parts of fields need to be fertilized and with what type of fertilizer. With satellite images, Gurley can determine crop health by measuring plants' greenness.

Gurley said more farmers use GIS each year — he estimates up to 90% of growers use self-steering tractors to farm land by using GPS.

GIS is the future of farming, even though growers have used it for several years, Gurley said.

"We've been using it, but do we use it to its fullest potential? There are so many different tools in the toolbox," Gurley said.