Many people can point to what is colloquially referred to as their personal "tip of the spear," an important life event causing a change in direction.

For Melissa Stephens, a 2014 graduate of Jackson High School and an alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, that moment came the day her paternal grandfather died Sept. 11.

"When my grandpa passed away, I really started to rethink and refocus what my goals were long term," said Stephens, who studied sport management at SEMO and later held intern positions in community relations with three National Football League teams: the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

Stephens' repeated efforts to find gainful employment in the 32-team NFL did not pan out.

"I realized I'd been trying to make it full time into the pro sports world for so long and was getting told 'no' many times. I decided to get back to my roots where I fell in love with sports, which was in college," she added.

Ivy League

"If I went back to the university level, I wanted to be part of a big-name school," Stephens opined, noting her new position, assistant manager of athletics advancement at New Jersey's Princeton University, came together rapidly.

"I thought there was no way this Ivy League school was going to look at me without a master's degree or many accolades," she said. "Less than a week after I applied, though, I got an email invitation for a Zoom interview with the person who will be my supervisor at Princeton. It went well, and three days later, Princeton said it would fly me to New Jersey for sit-down interviews and a tour of the campus. A week after that I got the job. It all happened very, very quickly," recalled Stephens, whose first day on the job is today.

Raising money

Stephens joins a five-person advancement department in Princeton athletics, responsible for planning major fundraising events for donors, mainly alumni, who are part of what the university calls its "Varsity Club."

Her first big task comes Nov. 30.

"We have what is called 'Tiger Athletics Give Day,' which is essentially a 24-hour telethon where student athletes call alumni donors and ask for financial support for Princeton's 37 intercollegiate sports programs," she said.

Unlike many universities that have cut back on athletics during the pandemic, Stephens noted she has been told Princeton will soon be adding a 38th sport, although she admits she hasn't been made privy to the details yet.

"My new boss also recognized my NFL experience, so I'll be helping student athletes fulfill their 4,000 annual hours of community service" they collectively have to perform, she said.