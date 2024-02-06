Wayne Wallingford was appointed Dec. 29 by Gov. Mike Parson as director of the state Department of Revenue. A Republican, Wallingford had been serving as state representative for District 147 in the state House, covering the City of Cape Girardeau.

All told, Wallingford, 76, had more than 10 years' service in the state legislature. He had been an executive with both McDonald's and Taco Bell restaurants. His military service was as a combat navigator in the U.S. Air Force, and his tenure included wartime experiences in Vietnam.

He spoke last week to the Southeast Missourian about his current role as a member of Parson's cabinet.

When you took the job, you told this newspaper that the position was a "perfect fit." How do you feel now, nearly 10 months later?

I've been blessed so greatly. When I came (to DOR), I only knew one person who served with me in the Missouri House, and we were both also in the Air Force. But he was the only one I knew, and I wasn't sure how I'd be accepted because I knew the staff liked my predecessor, Ken Zellers, who is now commissioner of the state's Office of Administration. But (Zellers's) team accepted me and now it feels as if I've been here forever. I got a great start. The (DOR) staff set up an orientation for me, and the department here has over 1,100 employees — most of them in the Truman Building. They scheduled a time for me to go around and meet everyone, and it took four days to get finished. I like to know everyone's name.

You've got a breadth of experience — Air Force navigator with service in Southeast Asia, restaurant executive, veteran state legislator. Let's take the last one. Tell me about the transition from lawmaker to administrator of a large department in state government.

It wasn't much different from moving every three or four years in the service. You have to meet the people and learn the mission. When I worked for Taco Bell in Chicago, I had a five-state territory, and when the company sent me to Pennsylvania, I had 16 states. Transitioning to new organizations is a matter of getting to know the mission, the vision and all the people.

Speaking of vision, what is your vision at DOR now that you've been on the job close to a year?

When the governor introduced me as the new director, I said at the news conference that my focus was going to be customer service because that's what we do here. I've worked for two of the largest restaurant chains in the world, and we live or die by how we treat customers. In Cape Girardeau, for instance, you can get a hamburger anywhere. I used to ask my new McDonald's employees, "What do we sell here?" They always gave answers such as "hamburgers," "shakes" or "fries." No, no, I tell them, "We sell customer service." It's the same thing at the Department of Revenue. Of course, it's different here because state residents can't go anywhere else, but if they had a choice, I would hope they'd want to stick with DOR.

I always ask our staff at our Monday 9 a.m. meetings if they've heard any kudos. I want to hear about emails from people saying, "I can't believe this staff person went out of his way to help me." I try to call people personally when a complaint or concern requires my attention. I talked to somebody from Rolla the other day who had an issue. Before we hung up the phone, the man said if I ever got down his way to let him know and the two of us should go to lunch. I thought to myself, "Who would want to go out with the director of revenue?" Don't get me wrong. The staff handles most of these complaints and problems. One other example, the department got a call about identify theft on a Thursday night, about 8 o'clock, and he needed a problem straightened out by Monday morning. I'd only been here three months and it wasn't clear to me whether we could get it done in a day, but my team is so great, they got it wrapped up in time.

It seems your restaurant experience has really helped to guide your approach to the job as director, correct?

Yes, it has. Let me mention one more anecdotal example. I received an email that said great things about our team at DOR. The person told us our customer service is better than Chick-fil-A. That's exactly the kind of thing I love to hear.