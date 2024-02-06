The business of hunger: SEMO Food Bank now has Jackson location

Southeast Missouri Food Bank — which had headquartered at 3920 Nash Road in Cape Girardeau from 2007 to 2013 before returning to its historic Sikeston, Missouri, roots — now has a permanent presence in Cape Girardeau County once again.

The Food Bank, representing 16 counties, has opened an 18,500-square-foot satellite location at 4536 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, former home of Sappington Pro Outdoor.

The Jackson warehouse has four full-time employees and is managed by Ryan McQuay.

SEMO Food Bank, one of six food banks in Missouri, continues to be based out of its 72,000-square-foot warehouse at 600 Route H in Sikeston.

A ribbon-cutting and open house for the new Jackson site are scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

“Five or six years ago, we were working with 10 million pounds of food (to distribute) and now we’re at 14 million,” said SEMO Food Bank president and CEO Joey Keys, a 2003 Delta High School graduate who is also an alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University.

“During COVID, with a lot of people out of work, the numbers went to 15 or 16 million. Now, thanks to inflation, people are battling higher prices, and the service we provide to our 140 pantries is needed just as much.”

Sarah Garner, chief advancement officer of the Food Bank, said there are multiple reasons for opening a second location in Cape Girardeau County.

“Prior to COVID, the Food Bank fed around 64,000 people every month. When COVID hit, that number jumped to over 90,000. What that showcased for us was that if that 90,000 ever were to become our norm, our facility in Sikeston wouldn’t be large enough to handle the inventory. Also, because we cover such a large geographical area, it made sense to look at a location that would allow us to better serve our northern counties,” Garner said.

Sarah Garner is chief advancement officer for SEMO Food Bank. She spoke Thursday, Feb. 16, to the monthly breakfast of Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce. Jeff Long

“A food bank is considered a first responder in the instance of a natural disaster. When the tornadoes hit Mayfield, Kentucky, (we) were the first food bank to get much needed supplies to people in need. When Cape Girardeau had the boil-water issue in October, our food bank immediately sent 14 pallets of bottled water to the city and coordinated with the food bank in St. Louis to get an additional shipment sent down. By having a second location, if either of our facilities were to be compromised, we would still have one building that we could operate out of to serve our neighbors in need.”

Garner also said having a Jackson site will help solicit volunteers from Cape Girardeau County and will help Food Bank staff to expand connections in the community.

“We have developed an exciting partnership with Southeast Missouri State University’s Athletic Department. We created ‘Sack Hunger’ for the football season, and now ‘Strikeout Hunger’ for baseball season, which has just begun. Every time there is a strikeout, our three sponsors — Midwest Sterilization, SoutheastHEALTH and the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo — will donate $3 to our food bank,” she said.

Service

“There is a difference between a food bank and a food pantry. SEMO Food Bank is responsible for 140 pantries. Think of it this way: A food bank operates like a wholesaler, and our food comes out on pallets. A food pantry functions as a retailer, and their food comes out in bags and boxes,” Garner said. “When we run our mobile pantries, to give a sense of the need, there are people who will spend the night before at the designated location to make sure they get food in the morning.”