The business of being a princess

It takes a lot of work to become a princess. For Sikeston, Missouri, resident Megan Lawrence, it's all part of the job.

Lawrence runs Storytime Princesses, a party and event business where almost every member portrays one or more Disney princesses.

"The more animated you can be, the more fun it is ... you have to do it with as much enthusiasm the tenth time as the first," Lawrence said. "... The princess's job is to make sure this is the most fun and exciting thing ever."

She and her princesses attend birthday parties, tea parties, meet and greets, festivals and other community events across Southeast Missouri, from Perryville to New Madrid. Lawrence's team consists of herself and 14 other princesses portraying Disney characters Belle, Jasmine, Anna, Elsa, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Tiana and Snow White.

Her husband, Adam, helps with transportation and a few makeup artists make sure each princess is ready to perform.

Most princesses start out as assistants, working with event organizers and parents behind the scenes to make parties run smoothly. Lawrence often shows them the ropes herself — she performs as either Belle or Jasmine — and gets them ready for their crowning moment.

Cadence Easley, right, practices a princess's speech during a "coronation ceremony" before the cake cutting at a birthday party. Her friend Georgia Matukewicz, left, stands in for the birthday girl. Christopher Borro

Proper princesses

Punctuality, reliability and dedication are hallmarks of being a princess. Princesses must familiarize themselves with their characters, from the gestures they make to the way they talk.

"As much as possible, avoid using conjunctions as it instantly adds a touch of precociousness to your speech," Lawrence said. "It also makes you slow down your talking, because it's kind of nerve-wracking to talk to children when you know that every camera is recording you."

She said she recommends princesses-in-training watch their respective Disney films to get acquainted with their characters.

Being a princess is all about being polite and proper, Lawrence said. This is both part of the various characters' personas as well as in respect to customers and clients.

When hosting birthday parties, every event — sing-alongs, dances and games — is planned down to the exact minute. A parent who pays for a two-hour party gets an exactly 122-minute experience.

Princesses must be clean, leave their phones in their cars, cover up tattoos and not go overboard with perfume. Each princess has a particular dress and wig they must wear. They say "my pleasure" instead of "you're welcome" and always address children as princes or princesses.

Lawrence said men must always be addressed as "Prince Charming", while women are referred to as grown-ups so princesses don't assume their relation to children.

A buttefly lands on the finger of Kailyn McIntyre as she portrays Snow White. Storytime Princesses founder Megan Lawrence said Snow White is one of the more difficult princesses to master because of the unique gestures the character does. Courtesy of Megan Lawrence

Opening chapters

Lawrence said being a parent helped her get into the mindset of a princess.

"Having a daughter, we princessed all the time with her growing up. Now I've got two more boys so we don't princess quite as much, but we role-play quite a lot," she said. "We have fun, we dance, so I think I've got the party aspect of it down."

Having a daughter trained Lawrence for the role in more ways than one. When her firstborn Loralee was born, she had to spend the first month of her daughter's life at the Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis while Loralee was at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for operations.

Four years later, Lawrence wanted to show her daughter where she had lived during her surgeries. Discovering some volunteers had been unable to cook for guest families, Lawrence ordered them pizza.