The Bank of Missouri's Aaron Panton elected to banking panel

Aaron Panton, regional bank president for The Bank of Missouri, has been elected to serve on the Bank Education Committee of Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).
In a statement, ICBA said it was the nation's voice for community banks, saying it "is committed to its 92-year mission of creating and promoting an environment where community banks flourish."
