All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 22, 2021

Thanksgiving travel to look more like 2019, say TSA, AAA

The American Automobile Association said Friday that Thanksgiving travel will likely rebound to pre-pandemic levels as AAA estimates 53.4 million Americans will travel over the holiday, a 13% increase from 2020. Transportation Safety Administration administrator David Pekoske told CNN "without a doubt" the number of people flying for Thanksgiving will break the pandemic record of 2.2 million travelers in a single day...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Travelers check in at the American Airlines ticket counter the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2016, at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.
Travelers check in at the American Airlines ticket counter the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2016, at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.Nam Y. Huh ~ Associated Press, file

The American Automobile Association said Friday that Thanksgiving travel will likely rebound to pre-pandemic levels as AAA estimates 53.4 million Americans will travel over the holiday, a 13% increase from 2020.

Transportation Safety Administration administrator David Pekoske told CNN "without a doubt" the number of people flying for Thanksgiving will break the pandemic record of 2.2 million travelers in a single day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Air travel is notably up this year, TSA reports, but AAA said the vast majority of travelers for the holiday weekend — 90% — will drive to their destinations.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy