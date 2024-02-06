Thanksgiving travel to look more like 2019, say TSA, AAA

The American Automobile Association said Friday that Thanksgiving travel will likely rebound to pre-pandemic levels as AAA estimates 53.4 million Americans will travel over the holiday, a 13% increase from 2020.
Transportation Safety Administration administrator David Pekoske told CNN "without a doubt" the number of people flying for Thanksgiving will break the pandemic record of 2.2 million travelers in a single day.
Air travel is notably up this year, TSA reports, but AAA said the vast majority of travelers for the holiday weekend — 90% — will drive to their destinations.
