TG Missouri to implement solar power plan for cleaner energy

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd of Kiyosu, Japan, has launched an initiative to incorporate renewable energy solutions at all their locations, including at TG Missouri (TGMO) in Perryville.

TG Missouri, an auto parts manufacturer, is Perry County’s largest employer with some 1,600 workers.

According to a March 3 news release, the company will work with specialized contractors and local energy providers to install solar panels at the Perryville facility.

The overall goal, the news release explained, is to create cost-effective power solutions that support transitioning to clean energy. The solar power project is a purchase power agreement, with equipment placed on TGMO property but owned by a green energy provider. TGMO would use all the power generated, though it would not be enough to power all its operations.

“We are thrilled to implement this solar energy project, reinforcing our commitment to both sustainability and our community,” Robert Patrick, president of TG Missouri, said in the news release. “By taking action today, we can help create a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.”