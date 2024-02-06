All sections
BusinessMarch 10, 2025

TG Missouri to implement solar power plan for cleaner energy

TG Missouri, part of Toyoda Gosei, is set to install solar panels at its Perryville facility as part of a renewable energy initiative. The project aims to support clean energy transition and is expected to complete by 2027.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd of Kiyosu, Japan, has launched an initiative to incorporate renewable energy solutions at all their locations, including at TG Missouri (TGMO) in Perryville.

TG Missouri, an auto parts manufacturer, is Perry County’s largest employer with some 1,600 workers.

According to a March 3 news release, the company will work with specialized contractors and local energy providers to install solar panels at the Perryville facility.

The overall goal, the news release explained, is to create cost-effective power solutions that support transitioning to clean energy. The solar power project is a purchase power agreement, with equipment placed on TGMO property but owned by a green energy provider. TGMO would use all the power generated, though it would not be enough to power all its operations.

“We are thrilled to implement this solar energy project, reinforcing our commitment to both sustainability and our community,” Robert Patrick, president of TG Missouri, said in the news release. “By taking action today, we can help create a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.”

Construction is set to start later this year, with a 2027 completion date.

“Generally speaking, electricity is a commodity with limited supply,” Brent Buerck, Perryville city administrator, said in the release. “TG’s ability to offset even a portion of their electric use by building solar panels helps create a situation that potentially allows for additional businesses to enter and expand in our industrial park.”

Toyoda Gosei operates 64 group companies in 17 nations across the globe.

